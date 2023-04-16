Senzatela (knee) will pitch in an extended spring training game Tuesday, after which the Rockies will decide if he's ready for a minor-league rehab assignment, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

The 28-year-old threw two frames in an extended spring game last week, and he'll likely pitch a bit longer Tuesday before potentially embarking on a rehab assignment. Senzatela is coming off August surgery to repair a torn ACL in his left knee, so he'll likely require multiple starts in the minors before rejoining the Rockies.