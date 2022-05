Senzatela (back) will throw a bullpen session Tuesday and plans to begin a rehab assignment at Triple-A Albuquerque on Friday, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

Senzatela has been on the 15-day IL for nearly a week due to a lower-back strain, but he's making good progress in his recovery. Assuming his upcoming rehab start goes well, the right-hander will likely be on track to rejoin the major-league club in late May or early June.