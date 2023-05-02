Senzatela (knee) is likely to make his season debut Friday or Saturday versus the Mets, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.

Senzatela arrived in the Rockies' clubhouse Tuesday following his second rehab start Sunday with Triple-A Albuquerque. He did not fare well on the farm, yielding 10 runs -- seven earned -- over 6.1 innings, but Colorado is desperate for starting depth at the moment. The 28-year-old does at least appear to be fully recovered from the torn left ACL he suffered last August.