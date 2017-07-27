Rockies' Antonio Senzatela: Next turn to be skipped
Senzatela's next turn in the rotation will be skipped, Patrick Saunders of the Denver Post reports.
Senzatela has been severely struggling of late, with a brutal 7.18 ERA over his past 31.1 innings. Thanks to a day off Thursday and another one Monday, the Rockies can afford to go with a four-man rotation for the next week, and Senzatela will be the odd man out as a result.
More News
-
Rockies' Antonio Senzatela: Lasts only four innings in Monday's loss•
-
Rockies' Antonio Senzatela: Navigates past Padres for ugly win•
-
Rockies' Antonio Senzatela: Officially brought up to start Tuesday•
-
Rockies' Antonio Senzatela: Expected to join rotation Tuesday•
-
Rockies' Antonio Senzatela: Likely to rejoin big-league rotation•
-
Rockies' Antonio Senzatela: Optioned to Triple-A on Saturday•
-
Prospects: Weaver, Honeywell buzz
The Cardinals have a rotation opening for Luke Weaver, but do the Rays for Brent Honeywell?...
-
Roto Trade Chart and Top 250
The trade deadline is rapidly approaching. Heath Cummings offers five rules to help you down...
-
Podcast: Eduardo Nunez fallout
The trade that sends Eduardo Nunez to Boston is the first order of business, plus we talk more...
-
Waiver Wire: Whit keeps hitting
Whit Merrifield is on a tear and he's been a top-10 second baseman since he started playing...
-
Podcast: Buy Bregman, Gausman?
We recap a couple of trades and a prospect promotion, break down the Clayton Kershaw news,...
-
Waivers: Deal benefits Cahill, Hand
Is Trevor Cahill any more interesting as a Royal? Is Derek Fisher a big deal? Which of Anthony...