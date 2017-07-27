Senzatela's next turn in the rotation will be skipped, Patrick Saunders of the Denver Post reports.

Senzatela has been severely struggling of late, with a brutal 7.18 ERA over his past 31.1 innings. Thanks to a day off Thursday and another one Monday, the Rockies can afford to go with a four-man rotation for the next week, and Senzatela will be the odd man out as a result.