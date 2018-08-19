Rockies' Antonio Senzatela: No-decision in return from DL
Senzatela didn't factor into the decision in Saturday's 5-3 extra-inning win over the Braves, allowing two runs on five hits and two walks over five innings while striking out one.
The right-hander threw 82 pitches (49 strikes) in his first start since Aug. 2 due to shoulder inflammation, and while Senzatela was fairly effective, he was on the hook for his fourth loss of the season until the Rockies scored their first runs of the game in the ninth inning. He'll take a 4.47 ERA into his next start Friday at home against the Cardinals.
More News
-
Rockies' Antonio Senzatela: Activated, starting vs. Braves•
-
Rockies' Antonio Senzatela: Set to rejoin rotation over weekend•
-
Rockies' Antonio Senzatela: Fires live batting practice•
-
Rockies' Antonio Senzatela: Showing improvement with shoulder•
-
Rockies' Antonio Senzatela: Hits DL with shoulder issue•
-
Rockies' Antonio Senzatela: Robbed of victory in St. Louis•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 22
The Twins have a number of emerging options poised to make an impact in Week 22 (Aug. 20-26),...
-
2018 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 22
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 22 two-start pitcher rankings
Stephen Strasburg is expected back from the DL in Week 22 (Aug. 20-26), adding to the pile...
-
Dynasty: Players gaining, losing value
Some big names have damaged their long-term outlook over the past couple months, but there...
-
Waivers: Trust Buchholz, Glover?
Are we seriously going to trust in Clay Buchholz? Are David Dahl and Koda Glover relevant again?...
-
Has Acuna surpassed Soto?
Ronald Acuna's recent power binge has helped him close the gap on NL Rookie of the Year front-runner...