Senzatela didn't factor into the decision in Saturday's 5-3 extra-inning win over the Braves, allowing two runs on five hits and two walks over five innings while striking out one.

The right-hander threw 82 pitches (49 strikes) in his first start since Aug. 2 due to shoulder inflammation, and while Senzatela was fairly effective, he was on the hook for his fourth loss of the season until the Rockies scored their first runs of the game in the ninth inning. He'll take a 4.47 ERA into his next start Friday at home against the Cardinals.