Senzatela didn't factor into the decision Saturday against the Phillies. He allowed four runs on five hits and three walks while fanning four across five innings.

Senzatela gave up a two-run shot to Rhys Hoskins as part of a four-run third inning, but he settled down afterward and only allowed two baserunners the rest of the way before being lifted. It hasn't been a good start to the season for the 26-year-old right-hander, though, as he has given up four or more runs in three of his first five outings while posting a 5.76 ERA.