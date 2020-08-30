Senzatela didn't factor into the decision in Saturday's game between the Rockies and the Padres. He tossed seven scoreless innings, allowing seven hits and one walk while fanning three.

Senzatela was dominant, throwing 70 of his 101 pitches for strikes and limiting the Padres -- one of the best offenses in the NL -- to just eight baserunners. The bullpen prevented him from earning the win but, nonetheless, this was an impressive performance from the 25-year-old right-hander.