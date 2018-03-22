Rockies' Antonio Senzatela: Odd man out for rotation spot
Senzatela appears unlikely to win a spot in the Rockies' Opening Day rotation, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.
While it's conceivable that manager Bud Black will in a different direction at the back end of the rotation by the time camp breaks, Saunders views Jon Gray, Tyler Anderson, German Marquez, Chad Bettis and Kyle Freeland as the Rockies' top five starters heading into the season opener. Senzatela has been a valiant challenger this spring, compiling a 1.62 ERA and 1.14 WHIP over 16.2 frames, which could be enough for the right-hander to claim a long-relief role with the big club if he gets squeezed out of the rotation. The Rockies still view Senzatela as a starter over the long haul, however, so the top priority will be ensuring he gets consistent innings with either the big club or Triple-A Albuquerque.
