Senzatela (shoulder) was activated from the 15-day injured list and will start Friday versus the Brewers.

Senzatela was activated Friday as expected, returning to the rotation after he was placed on the 15-day IL on July 2 while suffering from right shoulder inflammation. The right-hander owns a 4.95 ERA and 1.80 WHIP with 34 punchouts over 60 innings in 13 starts this season.