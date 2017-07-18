Rockies' Antonio Senzatela: Officially brought up to start Tuesday
Senzatela was recalled from Triple-A Albuquerque ahead of his scheduled start Tuesday, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.
As anticipated, the rookie right-hander will return to the big leagues to fill the rotation spot created by the multiple injuries plaguing the Rockies' rotation. He'll face off with Dinelson Lamet and the Padres as Senzatela looks to continue his surprisingly strong 2017 campaign.
