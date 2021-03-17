Senzatela allowed one run on two hits and no walks while striking out four over three innings during Tuesday's "B" game, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

Senzatela sustained a hamstring strain in early March but wasn't bothered by the issue during Tuesday's "B" game. He threw 45 pitches across his three innings and only allowed a solo home run to Max Stassi. The right-hander's next appearance should come in a Cactus League game, and he remains on track to be built up in time for the start of the regular season.