Senzatela allowed one run on two hits and no walks while striking out four over three innings during Tuesday's "B" game, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.
Senzatela sustained a hamstring strain in early March but wasn't bothered by the issue during Tuesday's "B" game. He threw 45 pitches across his three innings and only allowed a solo home run to Max Stassi. The right-hander's next appearance should come in a Cactus League game, and he remains on track to be built up in time for the start of the regular season.
More News
-
Rockies' Antonio Senzatela: Moves past hamstring issue•
-
Rockies' Antonio Senzatela: Throws two innings Friday•
-
Rockies' Antonio Senzatela: Set for simulated game•
-
Rockies' Antonio Senzatela: Throws bullpen Wednesday•
-
Rockies' Antonio Senzatela: Throws side session•
-
Rockies' Antonio Senzatela: Dealing with minor hamstring strain•