Senzatela could pick up a spot start if Kyle Freeland (heel) is unable to make his next start, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

Freeland was hit in the heel by a comebacker in his previous start, but he managed to stay in the game and toss seven scoreless innings. However, the Rockies may want to tread carefully with him and are considering skipping his scheduled start Monday. Enter Senzatela, who was primarily a starter in the past before switching to long relief at the end of last season. The right-hander holds a lofty 7.90 ERA in 13.2 innings of work this season, but he has the ability to work multiple innings and found some success in the majors last season. The Rockies haven't officially announced anything on this front, but things should clear up as Freeland tries to ramp up his activity over the weekend.