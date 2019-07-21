Senzatela was optioned to Triple-A Albuquerque on Sunday.

Senzatela was hit hard in his start Saturday against the Yankees, allowing six runs on seven hits across just 1.1 innings. That continued a rough stretch for him, as the effort marked his third consecutive start allowing six or more earned runs. Jeff Hoffman was recalled in a series of transactions made by the team and he figures to slot into Senzatela's rotation spot.

