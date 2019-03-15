Senzatela has an infection in his right foot which will keep him out of action for "a while" according to manager Bud Black, Nick Groke of The Athletic reports.

It's been a rough spring for Senzatela, who's struggled to a 5.14 ERA and battled a stomach virus and a foot infection. It's unclear how long "a while" will be, but the news certainly hurts his chances of breaking camp as the Rockies' fifth starter, with Chad Bettis looking like the most likely candidate.