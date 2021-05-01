Senzatela was placed on the 10-day injured list with a strained right groin Saturday.
The move can be backdated to Friday, making Senzatela eligible to return May 10, though it's not yet clear if he's expected to do so. He's struggled to a 5.76 ERA and 1.55 WHIP through six starts this season. Lucas Gilbreath was recalled in a corresponding move.
