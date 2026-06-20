Rockies' Antonio Senzatela: Picks up win in relief

Senzatela (7-0) earned the win Friday against the Pirates after tossing a scoreless ninth inning, allowing one hit and one walk while striking out one.

Senzatela continues to have an outstanding season out of the Rockies' bullpen and has lowered his ERA to 2.23 with this scoreless outing. It was also a bounce-back performance from the veteran, who had given up runs in three of his previous appearances. Senzatela has posted career-best marks in ERA (2.23) and WHIP (1.07) out of the bullpen this season across 22 outings and 40.1 innings.