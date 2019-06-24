Senzatela tossed 6.2 innings against the Dodgers on Sunday and allowed two runs on five hits but did not factor into the decision. He walked one batter and struck out five.

Senzatela breezed through six scoreless innings but ran into trouble in the seventh when he allowed back-to-back hits with one out. Still in line for a victory, he then handed the ball over to Chad Bettis, who promptly served up a homer to Chris Taylor on his first pitch to put the Dodgers in the lead. Nonetheless, the strong outing earned Senzatela another quality start -- the fifth in his last six appearances. The 24-year-old has been mostly boom or bust this season, posting a 6-2 record and 2.91 ERA over 65 innings in 11 of his starts but imploding for an 0-3 record and 15.00 ERA over 12 innings in the other three. If he can learn to avoid the blowups and improve upon an ugly 45:34 K:BB, Senzatela may live up to the potential that made him the 2015 Class A California League Pitcher of the Year. He'll face the Dodgers again -- this time at home -- Friday in his next scheduled start.