Rockies' Antonio Senzatela: Pitches into seventh in no-decision
Senzatela tossed 6.2 innings against the Dodgers on Sunday and allowed two runs on five hits but did not factor into the decision. He walked one batter and struck out five.
Senzatela breezed through six scoreless innings but ran into trouble in the seventh when he allowed back-to-back hits with one out. Still in line for a victory, he then handed the ball over to Chad Bettis, who promptly served up a homer to Chris Taylor on his first pitch to put the Dodgers in the lead. Nonetheless, the strong outing earned Senzatela another quality start -- the fifth in his last six appearances. The 24-year-old has been mostly boom or bust this season, posting a 6-2 record and 2.91 ERA over 65 innings in 11 of his starts but imploding for an 0-3 record and 15.00 ERA over 12 innings in the other three. If he can learn to avoid the blowups and improve upon an ugly 45:34 K:BB, Senzatela may live up to the potential that made him the 2015 Class A California League Pitcher of the Year. He'll face the Dodgers again -- this time at home -- Friday in his next scheduled start.
More News
-
Rockies' Antonio Senzatela: Puts clamps on Arizona•
-
Rockies' Antonio Senzatela: Roughed up by Cubs•
-
Rockies' Antonio Senzatela: Stifles Mets for fifth win•
-
Rockies' Antonio Senzatela: Start moved up•
-
Rockies' Antonio Senzatela: Improves to 4-4•
-
Rockies' Antonio Senzatela: Solid in no-decision•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 14 Preview: 10 waiver priorities
Looking for an edge in Week 14 and beyond? Check out the top 10 players to prioritize on waivers,...
-
Week 14 Preview: Top 10 Sleeper Hitters
With a series in London and a series in Colorado, Week 14 is fit for some interesting lineup...
-
Week 14 Preview: Two-Start Pitchers
The list of two-start pitchers for Week 14 is on the shorter side. Scott White looks to a boring...
-
Week 14 Fantasy Baseball rankings, sims
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, trade values
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Bullpen Report: Iglesias or Lorenzen?
The Reds have thrown everybody for a loop with their recent bullpen usage, and Luke Jackson...