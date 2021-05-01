Senzatela was placed on the 10-day injured list with a right groin strain Saturday.

Senzatela was hit hard in Thursday's start against the Diamondbacks and allowed three runs on nine hits and a walk while striking out three in 4.2 innings. His groin issue could have contributed to his struggles, and he'll now have additional time to recover. It's not yet clear when Senzatela could return to action, and the team hasn't announced who will take his place in the rotation. However, left-hander Lucas Gilbreath was recalled in a corresponding move, and he could make his major-league debut as a starter while Senzatela is sidelined.