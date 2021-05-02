Senzatela (groin) will play catch Sunday and is expected to increase his activity within a few days, Danielle Allentuck of The Denver Gazette reports.

The 26-year-old was placed on the 10-day injured list Saturday with a strained right groin, but the fact he's still throwing a day later indicates it's a minor injury. Senzatela is eligible to be activated May 10 and could end up missing only one start.