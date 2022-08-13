Senzatela allowed three runs on five hits and three walks while striking out two across six innings in a no-decision versus the Diamondbacks on Friday.

Senzatela had problems with Cooper Hummel, who generated a run on a double-play groundout in the second inning and added a two-run double in the fourth. That was it for Arizona's scoring Friday, allowing Senzatela to secure his fourth straight quality start. In that span, he's allowed 11 runs, 27 hits and seven walks while striking out 14 across 25.2 innings while going 0-1 with three no-decisions. It's still a slight improvement for the right-hander, who has a 4.67 ERA, 1.65 WHIP and 52:23 K:BB through 90.2 innings across 18 starts this year. He's projected for a road start in St. Louis next week.