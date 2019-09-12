Senzatela (9-10) earned the win Wednesday after holding the Cardinals to one run on four hits and a pair of walks while striking out five over six innings.

Despite coming into the game with opponents hitting .317 off the right-hander at Coors Field, Senzatela pitched a different story on Wednesday, holding an opponent to just one run for the sixth time this season and for the first time since June 18. In that span, Senzatela's ERA rose from 5.09 to 6.87 as he surrendered 46 runs across his last nine starts. The 24-year-old will look for his 10th win during a Monday matchup against the Mets.