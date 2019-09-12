Rockies' Antonio Senzatela: Posts quality start in win
Senzatela (9-10) earned the win Wednesday after holding the Cardinals to one run on four hits and a pair of walks while striking out five over six innings.
Despite coming into the game with opponents hitting .317 off the right-hander at Coors Field, Senzatela pitched a different story on Wednesday, holding an opponent to just one run for the sixth time this season and for the first time since June 18. In that span, Senzatela's ERA rose from 5.09 to 6.87 as he surrendered 46 runs across his last nine starts. The 24-year-old will look for his 10th win during a Monday matchup against the Mets.
More News
-
Rockies' Antonio Senzatela: Allows five runs in loss•
-
Rockies' Antonio Senzatela: Struggles in loss•
-
Rockies' Antonio Senzatela: Will get another start•
-
Rockies' Antonio Senzatela: Yanked in second inning•
-
Rockies' Antonio Senzatela: Recalled for Sunday's start•
-
Rockies' Antonio Senzatela: Slated to start Sunday's game•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Will Hoerner, Lewis matter?
From the headline-grabbing debuts of Nico Hoerner and Kyle Lewis to Johnny Cueto's triumphant...
-
First two rounds of 2020 drafts
Should we draft starting pitching earlier in 2020? Scott White considers in his latest assessment...
-
Surviving the loss of Yelich
Replace Christian Yelich? Are you serious? Scott White weighs in on a particularly devastating...
-
Early catcher rankings for 2020
As we begin our look ahead to the 2020 rankings, Scott White breaks down a historically thin...
-
Waiver Wire: Luzardo still worth it?
Jesus Luzardo is finally getting the call, but is it too little, too late for Fantasy players?...
-
Week 25 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The playing time for certain hitters is less assured with September roster expansion. Scott...