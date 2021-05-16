Senzatela allowed a run on four hits and a walk with three strikeouts in seven innings Sunday versus Cincinnati. He hit two batters and did not factor in the decision.

While the right-hander didn't display the best control, it was a noticeable improvement from Tuesday, when he gave up four runs in five innings in his first start back from a groin injury. Sunday's outing was Senzatela's third quality start of the season. He's been inconsistent with a 5.18 ERA, 1.44 WHIP and 25:12 K:BB across 41.2 innings. He projects to face Arizona next weekend.