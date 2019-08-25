Rockies' Antonio Senzatela: Recalled for Sunday's start
Senzatela was recalled from Triple-A Albuquerque ahead of Sunday's start at St. Louis.
Senzatela has a 6.29 ERA, 1.72 WHIP and 53:45 K:BB in 18 starts this season, but he's been at Triple-A since shortly after the All-Star break. The 24-year-old struggled mightily leading up to his demotion, having allowed 21 runs in his final three outings.
