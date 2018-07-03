Senzatela was called up from Triple-A Albuquerque ahead of his start against the Giants on Tuesday, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

As expected, Senzatela will take the mound for a spot start after tossing seven scoreless innings in a Triple-A tilt against Sacramento on Thursday. The right-hander has appeared in 10 games for the Rockies this year, logging a dismal 6.23 ERA and 1.67 across 17.1 innings of relief.