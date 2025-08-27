Rockies' Antonio Senzatela: Relegated to bullpen
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Rockies announced Tuesday that Senzatela will work out of the bullpen moving forward, Christian Saez of TheDNVR.com reports.
Senzatela has struggled immensely as a starter this season, posting a career-worst 7.15 ERA through 112 innings. Even more alarming is the fact that his ERA jumps up to 7.38 while pitching away from Coors Field. The 30-year-old will now move into a long-relief role in an effort to get him back on track, or at the very least, minimize the amount of damage he's able to give up in a single outing. It's unclear who will take Senzatela's place in the rotation, which is due to come up again Thursday against the Astros.
More News
-
Rockies' Antonio Senzatela: Bounced by Bucs•
-
Rockies' Antonio Senzatela: Tosses five blank frames•
-
Rockies' Antonio Senzatela: Activated for Sunday start•
-
Rockies' Antonio Senzatela: Tabbed to start Sunday•
-
Rockies' Antonio Senzatela: Lands on IL with finger blister•
-
Rockies' Antonio Senzatela: Crushed by Bucs•