default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

The Rockies announced Tuesday that Senzatela will work out of the bullpen moving forward, Christian Saez of TheDNVR.com reports.

Senzatela has struggled immensely as a starter this season, posting a career-worst 7.15 ERA through 112 innings. Even more alarming is the fact that his ERA jumps up to 7.38 while pitching away from Coors Field. The 30-year-old will now move into a long-relief role in an effort to get him back on track, or at the very least, minimize the amount of damage he's able to give up in a single outing. It's unclear who will take Senzatela's place in the rotation, which is due to come up again Thursday against the Astros.

More News