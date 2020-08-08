Senzatela (3-0) picked up the win against the Mariners on Friday, allowing three runs (two earned) on five hits and a walk while striking out five across six innings.

Senzatela remained undefeated on the season with a strong outing against the Mariners. The right-hander allowed an RBI single to Mallex Smith in the second inning that registered as an unearned run due to a throwing error by Trevor Story. He then gave up his first home run of the season via a two-run shot to Austin Nola in the sixth. The 25-year-old now holds a sturdy 2.65 ERA and 1.18 WHIP over 17 innings of work. He'll look for his fourth win Wednesday against the Diamondbacks.