Senzatela (elbow) has been throwing from 120 feet, MLB.com reports.
It's expected that Senzatela won't return to the field until 2025, but his recovery has gone well to this point. He's hoping to make rehab appearances at some point late in the summer, intending to be at full strength to begin the new campaign.
