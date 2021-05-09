Senzatela (groin) will be activated from the 10-day injured list and start Monday versus the Padres, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.
The 26-year-old landed on the shelf May 1 with a strained right groin, but he'll return after spending the 10-day minimum on the IL since it was a minor issue. Senzatela has struggled to open 2021 with a 5.76 ERA, 1.55 WHIP and 18:9 K:BB across 29.2 innings (six starts).
