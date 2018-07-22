Senzatela (finger) was activated from the 10-day disabled list ahead of his scheduled start Sunday against the Diamondbacks, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.

The Rockies cleared room for Senzatela on the active roster by placing German Marquez on the paternity list. Senzatela was sidelined for two weeks with a blister on his right middle finger, but he proved his health by completing a 35-pitch bullpen session Friday.