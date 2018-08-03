Rockies' Antonio Senzatela: Robbed of victory in St. Louis
Senzatela tossed six innings, allowing one run on five hits and two walks while fanning five Thursday against the Cardinals, but he wouldn't factor into the decision.
Senzatela gave up one run in the third inning on a sacrifice fly, but he'd exit the ballgame with a one-run lead after tossing 96 pitches (59 strikes). He was in line for the win until the Cardinals rallied in the ninth and secured the walkoff victory. The 23-year-old right-hander owns a 4.56 ERA and 1.33 WHIP with 37 strikeouts over 47.1 frames heading into his next start, which is slated for Tuesday against Pittsburgh.
