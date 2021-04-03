Senzatela (0-1) took the loss Friday as the Rockies fell 11-6 to the Dodgers, surrendering seven runs on nine hits and a walk over 3.1 innings. He struck out two.

The right-hander didn't serve up any homers, but that's about the only positive takeaway from an otherwise rough 2021 debut. Senzatela somehow managed a 2.10 ERA and 0.99 WHIP in 34.1 innings last year at Coors Field, but any chance of a repeat of those numbers was quickly dispelled. He'll look for a better result in his next scheduled start Wednesday on the road in Arizona.