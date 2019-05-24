Rockies' Antonio Senzatela: Rocked for eight runs in loss
Senzatela (3-4) allowed eight runs on nine hits and three walks across 3.1 innings to take the loss Thursday against the Pirates. He struck one two.
Senzatela got off to a dreadful start, allowing four runs in the inning before he was touched up for three more in the third. He came back out for the fourth but recorded just one out as he allowed two hits and a run before he was lifted. Senzatela showed signs of promise over his last two starts, but this poor showing bloated his ERA back up to 6.21 ahead of next week's start against the Diamondbacks.
