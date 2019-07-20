Rockies' Antonio Senzatela: Rocked in Yankee Stadium
Senzatela (8-7) allowed six runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out one over 1.1 innings in a loss to the Yankees on Saturday.
He doesn't even have any Yankee Stadium gift homers to blame -- New York went double, single, single, strikeout, walk, walk, single, double against Senzatela to begin the second inning. The 24-year-old still has a winning record, but Senzatela has given up 21 runs in his last three starts (11 innings) to inflate his ERA to 6.29. Colorado could turn to Chi Chi Gonzalez the next turn through the rotation.
