Rockies' Antonio Senzatela: Roughed up by Cubs
Senzatela (5-5) allowed eight runs (six earned) on eight hits and four walks while striking out two across four innings to take the loss Wednesday against the Cubs.
Senzatela surrendered five runs in the second frame, capped by a three run homer by Kyle Schwarber. While, he worked out of danger for the majority of the remainder of his outing, he still allowed multiple baserunners in three of the five innings he pitched. Across 64 innings this season, Senzatela now has a 5.48 ERA and 1.63 WHIP. While Coors Field doesn't help his cause, Senzatela has a 4.70 ERA on the road across 30.2 innings, racking up a 14:16 K:BB ratio in the process. His next start is set to come at Arizona on Tuesday.
