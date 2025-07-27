Senzatela (4-14) took the loss against the Orioles on Saturday, allowing six runs on six hits and two walks with three strikeouts over four innings.

Senzatela allowed five of his six runs via the long ball and gave up eight hard-hit balls while generating just five whiffs on 77 pitches. It marked the sixth time in 21 starts the 30-year-old has surrendered multiple homers, and he's now allowed six or more earned runs on five occasions. He'll carry a 6.68 ERA, 1.84 WHIP and 55:36 K:BB across 102.1 innings into a home matchup with the Pirates next weekend.