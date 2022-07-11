Senzatela (shoulder) is scheduled to make a rehab start with Triple-A Albuquerque on Tuesday, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.
Senzatela is expected to work about five innings or 75 pitches. Assuming things go to plan, he is projected to return to the rotation Sunday against the Pirates -- the last game prior to the All-Star break. Prior to being placed on the injured list, Senzatela had maintained a 4.95 ERA, 1.80 WHIP and 34:15 K:BB across 60 innings on the season.
