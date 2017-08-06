Rockies' Antonio Senzatela: Scheduled to start Wednesday
Manager Bud Black said that Senzatela would start Wednesday against the Indians, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.
Black tipped his hand days earlier that Senzatela would rejoin the rotation during the upcoming week, but he made it official Sunday by moving Tyler Chatwood to the bullpen to create an opening for the rookie right-hander. With a 4.78 ERA and a 6.6 K/9 rate over 107.1 innings this season, Senzatela isn't exactly oozing with fantasy upside, and may need a quality outing Wednesday in order to guarantee his stay in the rotation beyond that start.
