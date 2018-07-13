Rockies' Antonio Senzatela: Scratched with blister
Senzatela was scratched from his scheduled start Friday against the Mariners with a blister on his middle finger, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.
Jeff Hoffman will start in Senzatela's place. If Senzatela ends up needing to miss more than three days, he won't be in line to start until after the All-Star break. It's possible he could be bumped from the rotation entirely at that point, with Chad Bettis potentially ready to return from his own blister and Jon Gray could be recalled at any time.
