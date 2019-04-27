Senzatela (2-1) picked up the win after surrendering three runs on seven hits and three walks while striking out four over 5.2 innings Friday against the Braves.

Senzatela fell just one out shy of a quality start, but he still pitched well enough to get the victory. He allowed one run in the first inning, another in the fourth and his third run of the contest in the sixth on a solo homer. The right-hander was finally pulled with two outs in the fifth inning after racking up 105 pitches (60 strikes). Senzatela will enter his next start with a 3.93 ERA and 1.36 WHIP with 11 strikeouts over 18.1 frames.