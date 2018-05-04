The Rockies optioned Senzatela to Triple-A Albuquerque on Thursday, MLB.com reports.

Senzatela hadn't been used out of the bullpen for the past week and will have a chance to pick up some meaningful innings at Albuquerque, where he'll likely settle back into a starting role. It's expected that the Rockies will activate Chris Rusin (ribs) from the 10-day disabled list in a corresponding move to provide the bullpen with another long-relief option. Senzatela or Jeff Hoffman would likely rank as the top candidates to earn a spot start with Colorado if something should happen to one of the five members of the big-league rotation.