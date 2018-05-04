Rockies' Antonio Senzatela: Sent to Triple-A
The Rockies optioned Senzatela to Triple-A Albuquerque on Thursday, MLB.com reports.
Senzatela hadn't been used out of the bullpen for the past week and will have a chance to pick up some meaningful innings at Albuquerque, where he'll likely settle back into a starting role. It's expected that the Rockies will activate Chris Rusin (ribs) from the 10-day disabled list in a corresponding move to provide the bullpen with another long-relief option. Senzatela or Jeff Hoffman would likely rank as the top candidates to earn a spot start with Colorado if something should happen to one of the five members of the big-league rotation.
More News
-
Rockies' Antonio Senzatela: Gets win in long relief•
-
Rockies' Antonio Senzatela: Option for spot start Monday•
-
Rockies' Antonio Senzatela: Blown up in relief•
-
Rockies' Antonio Senzatela: Takes loss against D-backs•
-
Rockies' Antonio Senzatela: Likely secures bullpen spot•
-
Rockies' Antonio Senzatela: Odd man out for rotation spot•
-
Prospects Report: Buehler here to stay?
Walker Buehler is technically in the minors right now, but with the Hyun-Jin Ryu injury, it's...
-
Waivers: Soler and Minor still adds
We've written a lot about Mike Minor and Jorge Soler, but Heath Cummings says they're still...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Jacob deGrom and Johnny Cueto are both looking at questionable diagnoses and vague timetables....
-
Bullpen Report: A Hader-Jeffress split
Nearly one-third of the league is experiencing closer turmoil right now. Our Scott White attempts...
-
Waivers: Romero's arrow pointing up
It's a great week for pitching prospects. Mike Soroka sparkled before Fernando Romero and Sean...
-
Analyzing your trades
Ozzie Albies for Brian Dozier? That interesting swap is only one that Chris Towers grades for...