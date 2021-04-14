Senzatela (1-2) was charged with five runs (four earned) on five hits over 2.2 innings in a loss to the Dodgers on Tuesday. He struck out two and walked two batters.

Los Angeles played ball early, with Corey Seager, Chris Taylor and Mookie Betts all going yard against Senzatela in the first three innings. Senzatela has drawn the defending champs twice in his first three starts of 2021 and the Dodgers have crushed him both times, but in between the right-hander shut out the Diamondbacks over eight innings at Coors Field. He will take a 7.07 ERA into a home matchup against the Mets on Sunday.