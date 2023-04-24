Senzatela (knee) is scheduled to make his first rehab start Tuesday with Triple-A Albuquerque, MLB.com reports.

Senzatela was initially lined up to take the hill for Double-A Hartford this past Sunday, but a rainout foiled those plans and pushed his first start back two days. The right-hander is making his way back from the surgery he required last August on his left knee to repair a torn ACL, and because of his lengthy layoff, he'll presumably require at least three rehab starts to get fully stretched out.

