Senzatela (knee) is scheduled to throw live batting practice Saturday, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.
It'll be his first time facing live hitters since he suffered a torn left ACL last August. If all continues to go well on the rehab front, Senzatela could hop into the Rockies' starting rotation sometime in early May.
