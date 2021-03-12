Senzatela (hamstring) will throw a two-inning simulated game Friday, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.
The 26-year-old completed a bullpen session Wednesday and will following that up with a simulated game. Senzatela suffered a hamstring strain at the start of March but could be ready for Opening Day if he continues on his current progression.
More News
-
Rockies' Antonio Senzatela: Throws bullpen Wednesday•
-
Rockies' Antonio Senzatela: Throws side session•
-
Rockies' Antonio Senzatela: Dealing with minor hamstring strain•
-
Rockies' Antonio Senzatela: Avoids arbitration with Rockies•
-
Rockies' Antonio Senzatela: Gives up four runs in matinee•
-
Rockies' Antonio Senzatela: Improves to 5-2•