Senzatela (shoulder) is scheduled to come off the disabled list and start Saturday against the Braves, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.

Senzatela has been on the shelf since Aug. 5 with shoulder inflammation. He recently threw live batting practice and reported feeling great afterwards, clearing the way for him to rejoin the Rockies. His return to the rotation will push Chad Bettis to the bullpen. Prior to landing on the DL, Senzatela compiled a 4.56 ERA across 47.1 innings, including a 3.60 across five starts since entering the rotation at the start of July.