Senzatela didn't factor into the decision in Thursday's 5-2 win against St. Louis, allowing two runs on seven hits with five strikeouts in seven innings.
Senzatela went toe-to-toe with Adam Wainwright in this one as both starters allowed two runs apiece in at least seven innings. The damage against the 26-year-old righty was limited to a Paul DeJong second inning single and Paul Goldschmidt home run as he went seven innings for the fourth time in 16 turns. It was a strong opening to July as Senzatela has a 4.06 ERA in six starts since the beginning of June.
