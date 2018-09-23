Senzatela (6-6) allowed allowed one earned run on three hits and no walks while striking out four across seven innings to earn the win Saturday against the Diamondbacks.

Senzatela retired the first 14 batters he faced, before A.J. Pollock broke up his no-hitter with a solo home run. That was the lone run Senzatela allowed, and has now surrendered just two earned runs across his last two starts -- a span of 12 innings. Since joining the rotation on July 3, Senzatela has seen his ERA drop from 6.23 to 4.52.