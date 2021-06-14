Senzatela (2-7) was tagged with the loss Sunday against the Reds after allowing five runs on eight hits while striking out four across six innings.

Senzatela has dropped three of his last four decisions and is currently among the leaders in MLB in the losses department, but that doesn't necessarily mean he's been awful on the mound. In fact, Sunday's outing snapped a streak of four appearances in which Senzatela had given up two or fewer earned runs. He owns a 4.86 ERA across 70.1 innings this season and is expected to make his upcoming start against the Brewers at home next week.