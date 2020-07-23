Senzatela allowed three runs on two hits and one walk while striking out three over five innings as he earned the win in Wednesday's exhibition against the Rangers.

Showcasing his simplified delivery, Senzatela was sharp as he threw 80 pitches and didn't allow a baserunner until Danny Santana jammed a single in the fifth inning. Todd Frazier hit a three-run homer with one out in the fifth, but the right-hander was otherwise efficient. Senzatela shed 15 pounds over the offseason and will serve as the Rockies' fourth starter, putting him on track to make his season debut Tuesday in Oakland. He'll look to rebound from 2019, when he posted a 6.71 ERA and 5.5 K/9 over 25 starts with Colorado.