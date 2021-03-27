Senzatela allowed one run on two hits and one walk while striking out three in five innings during Friday's spring loss to Cleveland. He didn't factor into the decision.

Senzatela gave up eight hits during his last spring start but was much sharper against Cleveland on Friday. The right-hander has moved past his hamstring issue during his two Cactus League starts and could start during the Rockies' opening series against the Dodgers this year since Kyle Freeland (shoulder) is slated to miss at least a month.